Brokers disappointed by Applied pulling Epic out of UK market

Insurance brokers have expressed sadness, disappointment and concerns about a hit to competition following Applied Systems withdrawing its Epic solution from the UK broker market.

Last week the US broker software giant confirmed it had completed a strategic business review and decided to pull Applied Epic after ongoing losses.

The confirmation followed Insurance Age revealing the news earlier that day.

As reported, Applied TAM, Applied Rating Hub and Applied RiskHandler products in the UK will continue to be supported, and the business will continue to invest in and operate its business in the Republic of Ireland.

When one of the major systems exits the market, it’s not