AllClear eyes global expansion as UK business grows over 30%

Chris Rolland, CEO of AllClear Travel Insurance, has targeted global growth with Europe and the US in the company’s sights as it has expanded operations in Ireland and Australia.

In Ireland AllClear is growing at 400%, Rolland, pictured, observed, however he noted that is due to smaller numbers compared to the UK.

“In Ireland we see that the market hasn’t had the same kind of focus, hasn’t had the same level of product. You couldn’t cover medical conditions in Ireland in the same way.

“The UK market is ahead of other markets, it is actually very advanced, very mature.”

AllClear’s products are relatively new in Ireland, which is resulting in quick growth, Rolland observed.

