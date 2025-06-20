Cowbell targets cyber insurance education to increase uptake
Simon Hughes, senior vice-president of global distribution at Cowbell, looks to grow the cyber insurance market by educating brokers, as the UK team continues to expand.
He noted cyber penetration in the UK is low with brokers.
Hughes, pictured, added: “We want to grow the cyber market, and we want to help brokers do it. We’re not just going into our brokers and saying, ‘here’s a shiny new toy’, because that doesn’t help anybody.
“We’re saying, ‘here’s a shiny new toy, but here’s how to use it; here’s how to get the best out of it, how to actually grow cyber in the UK, based on all of our knowledge, and all of our experience in the US’.”Brokers
The provider of
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
FCA warns of Brighton broker clone
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned of a clone claiming to be Brighton-based Premium Wise Insurance Brokers.
Arkel rolls out landlords product on Acturis
Managing general agent Arkel has added its landlords let property insurance ‘Premier Let’ to Acturis meaning it now has products on every software house.
People Moves: 16 – 20 June 2025
Stay in the loop with the latest insurance personnel moves.
Allianz confirms broker commitment amid job losses
Allianz has promised no disruption to the way it serves brokers and reiterated its long-term commitment to the sector as it goes through the process of cutting 650 jobs in the UK.
Car premium drops continue as prices hit two-year low
Comprehensive car insurance premiums fell by 3% in the last three months, taking the annual decline to 16%, according to research by Confused and WTW.
Folgate ramps up e-trade limit for landlords products
Folgate Underwriting has extended its landlords Acturis and extranet e-trade products to plug the e-trade gap with sums insured up to £20m.
Allianz confirms 650 job cuts in UK
Allianz is to cut 650 jobs in the UK, just over 10% of its workforce, by the end of 2025.
Lycetts to invest more in technology, with opportunities in softening market – Barclay
Ian Barclay, CEO of Lycetts, told Insurance Age the broker is investing in technology whilst keeping face-to-face relationships with clients, as he sees opportunities in a softening market.