Cowbell targets cyber insurance education to increase uptake

Simon Hughes, Cowbell
Photo: Cowbell
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

Simon Hughes, senior vice-president of global distribution at Cowbell, looks to grow the cyber insurance market by educating brokers, as the UK team continues to expand.

He noted cyber penetration in the UK is low with brokers.

Hughes, pictured, added: “We want to grow the cyber market, and we want to help brokers do it. We’re not just going into our brokers and saying, ‘here’s a shiny new toy’, because that doesn’t help anybody.

“We’re saying, ‘here’s a shiny new toy, but here’s how to use it; here’s how to get the best out of it, how to actually grow cyber in the UK, based on all of our knowledge, and all of our experience in the US’.”

Brokers

The provider of

