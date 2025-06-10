Insurance Age

Applied Systems confirms Epic withdrawal from UK broker software market

Tom Needs, CEO of Applied Systems Europe
Applied Systems has confirmed it has completed a strategic business review and has decided to withdraw Applied Epic from the UK market after ongoing losses, as exclusively revealed by Insurance Age earlier today.

As Insurance Age reported, Applied TAM, Applied Rating Hub and Applied RiskHandler products in the UK will continue to be supported, and the business will continue to invest in and operate its business in the Republic of Ireland.

No details were given about staff numbers impacted. According to

