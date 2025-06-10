Applied Systems confirms Epic withdrawal from UK broker software market
Applied Systems has confirmed it has completed a strategic business review and has decided to withdraw Applied Epic from the UK market after ongoing losses, as exclusively revealed by Insurance Age earlier today.
As Insurance Age reported, Applied TAM, Applied Rating Hub and Applied RiskHandler products in the UK will continue to be supported, and the business will continue to invest in and operate its business in the Republic of Ireland.RelatedApplied Systems to pull Epic solution from UK broker market
US broker software giant Applied Systems is to withdraw its Epic solution from the UK broker market, Insurance Age can exclusively reveal.
No details were given about staff numbers impacted. According to
More on E-Trading
Aviva first to launch on Acturis Unify
Aviva is the first insurer to join Acturis’ artificial intelligence and data-driven placement strategy tool Unify.
Interview: Keith Hector, Covéa
Keith Hector, commercial lines director at Covéa, looks to make e-trade limits more flexible, highlights “buoyant” schemes business, and teases new products as he targets £200m GWP in 2025.
2025 UK Broker Awards open for entries, and it’s simpler than ever to get involved
The 2025 UK Broker Awards are open for entries, with a new process that makes it simpler for firms to put themselves forward to be in with a chance of winning.
Direct Commercial rolls out larger commercial vehicles product on Acturis
Direct Commercial has launched Haul In One Truck IHP on the Acturis platform, extending the availability of its Haul In One proposition to include larger commercial vehicles and staking a claim for an industry first.
Biba 2025 Countdown: Applied Systems’ Tom Needs
Tom Needs, CEO of Applied Systems, is looking forward to a New Era of more efficient, responsive, and customer-centric broking; reckons Arsène Wenger would make a good insurance leader; and expects to end the event with a hoarse throat.
MGA Ventis targets number one real estate spot with brokers following Acturis deal
Managing general agent Ventis is launching into e-trade with Acturis, claiming it would be plugging a gap in an underserved market segment.
Blog: Measure twice, cut once – how suitable is online distribution for D&O risks?
Online portals are a key element of streamlining insurance distribution, but they can present challenges as well as opportunities in affording clients effective D&O cover, asserts Craig Watson, underwriter, UK regional market, Kayzen Specialty.
News analysis: What does Aviva’s commission flex move mean for brokers and their customers?
In February, Aviva told brokers using e-trading platforms Fast Trade and Acturis E-Trade that they could set their own commission rates within set parameters of between 0% and 35%. Saxon East explores what this move means for brokers, their customers and the wider SME market.