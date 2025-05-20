Zurich CEO Jaksic hails speed of broker service as key in softening market

The need for speed when it comes to broker service has been exacerbated in the softening commercial market, according to Zurich UK CEO Drazen Jaksic.

Speaking at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference in Manchester last week, he also explained how the use of data and talent development were among the key themes he had picked up on talking to brokers at the event.

“Our transactional net promoter scores have been phenomenal and last year, we ended up with a score of 77-plus,” Jaksic told Insurance Age. “And this year, we are running above 80, and I am talking here about [feedback from] over 50,000 broker comments. We don’t just