Applied Systems to pull Epic solution from UK broker market

US broker software giant Applied Systems is to withdraw its Epic solution from the UK broker market, Insurance Age can exclusively reveal.

The move comes just 18 months after CEO Taylor Rhodes told Insurance Age: “We have taken more [UK market] share in the first nine months of the year than we have taken in the last four years combined. We are starting to pick up steam.”

