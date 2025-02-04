ZPC extends high net worth wordings and reaffirms growth appetite

Kevin Morton, head of Zurich Private Clients, has committed to brokers that the business is in the high net worth market for the long-term as he unveiled a raft of policy enhancements in motor and home wordings.

Along with a brand refresh the ZPC leader also laid out a marker for a further push.

“Brokers in this market have had a pretty tough time over the last couple of years with a number of market exits,” Morton told Insurance Age, adding that ZPC’s move “demonstrates a commitment to this market moving forward”.

We are continually looking at ways we can move process-type works away from underwriters and claims handlers so they can spend more time on the phone trading with brokers and out in front of