Insurance Age

ZPC extends high net worth wordings and reaffirms growth appetite

Kevin Morton, head of Zurich Private Clients
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Kevin Morton, head of Zurich Private Clients, has committed to brokers that the business is in the high net worth market for the long-term as he unveiled a raft of policy enhancements in motor and home wordings.

Along with a brand refresh the ZPC leader also laid out a marker for a further push.

“Brokers in this market have had a pretty tough time over the last couple of years with a number of market exits,” Morton told Insurance Age, adding that ZPC’s move “demonstrates a commitment to this market moving forward”.

We are continually looking at ways we can move process-type works away from underwriters and claims handlers so they can spend more time on the phone trading with brokers and out in front of

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Miller signs up to buy AHJ

Miller has struck a deal to buy UK headquartered Alwen Hough Johnson, a reinsurance broker that also places business in a number of niche insurance lines.

David Enoch retires from NIG and RSA

David Enoch, distribution and proposition director at RSA, is retiring after five years at the insurer and NIG during his 40 years in the financial services industry.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: