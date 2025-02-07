Insurance Age

Blog: Where have all the acquisitions gone?

broken deal
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

The number of M&A broker deals appears to have slowed down when compared to last year. Is this a sign of things to come or just a blip in momentum? Rosie Simms analyses the data.

January 2025 deals Intellectus Insurance Brokers buying Consultus Insurance BrokersAcorn Group acquiring MyPolicyPivotal Growth purchasing Business Protection Solutions (UK)Hazelton Mountford buying White Knight Group’s insurance bookAdler Fairways acquiring Giles Insurance Consultants

Insurance Age has reported just five broker deals in January (see box). 

That was down significantly from the 12 covered in the first month of 2024.

However, when you look at December 2024, there were only seven

