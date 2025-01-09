Partners& close to breaking even as turnover jumps £10m

Partners& has reported a pre-tax deficit of £55,954 for the financial year to March 2024, as it slashed losses again.

The loss before tax was down significantly on the £5.35m deficit in 2023, which it claimed verifies that its “strategy and business model is working as planned”.

Operating losses were also down considerably, falling year-on-year from £5.5m to £1.13m which built on cutting them previously from £14.01m in 2022.

We have proven the case, evidenced by the businesses that want to join us, the talent who want to be part of our story and the regular feedback we receive from clients.

