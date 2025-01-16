Analysis: Fortune favours the bold – Is 2025 a ‘golden opportunity’ to join the M&A bandwagon?

With deals at an all-time high – but shrinking in size – and with the established consolidators becoming more picky, could 2025 be the perfect time for smaller brokers to start buying? Jonathan Swift mulls the hypothesis.

At the unveiling of The British Insurance Brokers’ Association 2025 Manifesto this week, CEO Graeme Trudgill described the next 12 months as offering “a golden opportunity” on regulation.

Could 2025 be the time for the Mini-Meehans, Baby-Blancs and up-and-coming Cullums to make their mark?

The same could be said for merger and acquisition activity too, especially for the smaller, ambitious brokers looking to make a mark in a space where the larger firms are now waiting for the middle ground –