Insurance Age

London-based MGA incubator acquired by US insurance group

us uk fintech
Getty Images
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ambac Financial Group, the US-based insurance holding company, has agreed to acquire a 60% controlling stake in Beat Capital Partners, the specialist insurance underwriting and managing general agency incubator, for $282m (£220.6m).

Up to $40m of this will be paid in shares of Ambac common stock. The remainder will be paid in cash and is subject to closing adjustments.

Beat’s existing shareholders include Bain Capital and Beat’s management team, who will each retain an equity stake of about 20% in the business.

Beat has launched 13 underwriting franchises and MGAs.

These include RedRiff Agency, an accident and health underwriter launched in December 2023.

In addition, it has certain management rights for Syndicates 4242 and

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Commercial

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: