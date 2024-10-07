Top 100 UK Insurance Brokers 2024: Analysis – the evolving landscape

Will Lanyon from PKF Littlejohn explores the impact of some of the recent developments in the industry, and looks ahead to 2025.

The UK insurance broking sector has continued to evolve over the past 12 months, shaped by a combination of market dynamics, political uncertainty and changing economic conditions. This article examines the impact of these developments and assesses the potential for a soft market in insurance rates.

Overall, confidence in the insurance broking sector remains high and consolidation of the market has continued apace. Transactions have been buoyed by a combination