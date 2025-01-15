UK car insurance premiums see biggest annual fall in more than 10 years

For the fourth quarter in a row comprehensive car insurance premiums have dropped in price, according to the latest Confused and WTW research.

The average premium fell by 3% to £834 in the fourth quarter of 2024, taking the drop for the year to 16%. This is the biggest annual percentage decrease since 2014, according to the car insurance price index.

Between July and September 2024 premiums had declined by 2% following on from shrinking 6% in Q2 and 5% in the first three months of the year.

New policy prices have been decreasing steadily for 12 months, and we’re now seeing a significant shift in prices compared to last year.

The