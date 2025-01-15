Insurance Age

Broker optimism on the up in fleet

fleet vehicles
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Direct Commercial’s latest broker barometer has found 56% of brokers experienced difficulties in securing coverage for smaller fleets in the last quarter, a slight improvement from 60% earlier in the year.

The survey also revealed a significant boost in broker optimism for growth within the commercial motor fleet market.

The poll of 60 UK brokers involved in the commercial motor markets, showed 96% now anticipate growth in the coming year, up from 90% in September 2023.

Rated capacity also remained a priority for brokers, with exactly half identifying it as business critical and an additional 19% describing it as important.

Trend

As previously reported by Insurance Age, fleet premiums grew by 8.3%

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: