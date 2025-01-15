Broker optimism on the up in fleet

Direct Commercial’s latest broker barometer has found 56% of brokers experienced difficulties in securing coverage for smaller fleets in the last quarter, a slight improvement from 60% earlier in the year.

The survey also revealed a significant boost in broker optimism for growth within the commercial motor fleet market.

The poll of 60 UK brokers involved in the commercial motor markets, showed 96% now anticipate growth in the coming year, up from 90% in September 2023.

Rated capacity also remained a priority for brokers, with exactly half identifying it as business critical and an additional 19% describing it as important.

Trend

As previously reported by Insurance Age, fleet premiums grew by 8.3%