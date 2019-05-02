MS Amlin adds digital trading solution to agricultural motor product

Firm says the platform will provide full-cycle functionality and a quick quote option.

Insurer, MS Amlin has unveiled a new digital trading solution to add to its service for its agricultural motor insurance brokers and clients.

The firm said that the platform will offer full-cycle functionality and a quick quote option that can provide quotes in less than a minute.

It stated that its Countrywise insurance product and claims solutions have been designed with the rural community in mind, offering cover for rural businesses and private clients, it includes cover for cars, commercial vehicles, horseboxes, harvesters etc.

MS Amlin’s head of digital trading, Katie Wolff commented: “The trading platform in which our Countrywise product now sits has been designed in direct response to broker feedback”.

“This has been designed to make lives easier by providing 24/7 accessibility, flexible products and dedicated and experienced support.”

MS Amlin

MS Amlin has previously forayed into technology with its launch of a technology combined product in February.

Earlier this year the firm partnered with Folgate after it was bought from Towergate by MGA, APC Underwriting.

While its previous CFO, John Worth was chosen to become Hastings Group’s chief financial officer.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.