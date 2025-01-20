Organ plans to triple Jensten’s GWP over 3–4 years as refinancing gathers pace

Rob Organ, CEO of Jensten Group, is targeting £1.5bn in gross written premium within three to four years, more than triple what it has now, with a refinancing on the horizon.

The group currently sits at £600m GWP with over 1000 employees.

Hitting that target will be achieved through a 50:50 split between acquisitions and organic growth, Organ, pictured, detailed.

In the year ended 31 March 2024 Jensten spent £119.35m on acquisitions, according to its most recent Companies House report.

Acquisitions

In the 2024 calendar year, Insurance Age reported Jensten’s purchases of Melville Burbage; Henry Seymour & Co; Robert Gerrard & Co; Scrutton Bland Insurance Brokers; Chris