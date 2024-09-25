Insurance Age

Ecclesiastical grows 11% in half year as UK and Ireland COR tumbles to 84.2%

Money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ecclesiastical Insurance achieved £18m of underwriting profit on UK and Ireland business in the first half of 2024 as its combined operating ratio improved substantially to 84.2% from 106.6% in the same period of 2023.

The red ink of a £6.5m underwriting deficit for the start of last year had been driven by large losses following a fire at St Mark’s Church in London in January 2023, and a £4.2m deterioration in prior year liability claims.

We are clearly delighted by these results and would like to thank all our supporters for their help in growing our business so that we can give even more to good causes, transforming lives and communities in this country and abroad.

In the most recent results, for the six

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Kayzen Specialty rolls out D&O wrap offering

London and regional markets focused managing general agent Kayzen Specialty has launched an add-on for directors’ and officers’ insurance claiming it will provide broader cover protecting individual executives from gaps.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: