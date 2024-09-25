Ecclesiastical grows 11% in half year as UK and Ireland COR tumbles to 84.2%

Ecclesiastical Insurance achieved £18m of underwriting profit on UK and Ireland business in the first half of 2024 as its combined operating ratio improved substantially to 84.2% from 106.6% in the same period of 2023.

The red ink of a £6.5m underwriting deficit for the start of last year had been driven by large losses following a fire at St Mark’s Church in London in January 2023, and a £4.2m deterioration in prior year liability claims.

We are clearly delighted by these results and would like to thank all our supporters for their help in growing our business so that we can give even more to good causes, transforming lives and communities in this country and abroad.

In the most recent results, for the six