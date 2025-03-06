Admiral CEO warns of ‘uncertain’ 2025 after Ogden boosted UK profit
Admiral saw its UK profit rise by 64% to £977m in its 2024 results, with the insurance group attributing 17% to the change in the Ogden personal injury discount which improved to 0.5% last year.
The insurer added that its UK motor profit increased to £955m (2023: £593m) driven by higher revenues, turnover was up 33% to £4.5bn, and a better combined operating ratio – 74.7% v 88.2% in 2023 – alongside a £100m benefit from the Ogden changes.
Overall Admiral’s UK turnover was £5.1bn, and it added 19% more customers in 2024, with 5.7m motor policyholders and 3.1m in other lines.
It said the integration of the More Than household and pet renewals rights acquired at the end of 2023 was
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Aviva launches enhanced CCI offering, creating dedicated team
Aviva has made enhancements to its digital commercial combined insurance (CCI) proposition, in response to broker feedback that it can be challenging to place more complex risks online.
Bolt-on deal sealed by Bspoke, with more to come, says Smyth
Bspoke has completed a bolt-on deal and has a “fair bit” of ongoing activity, group CEO Tim Smyth told Insurance Age.
Beazley posts record profit as premium tops $6bn
Beazley has reported insurance written premiums jumped 10% to $6.16bn (£4.84bn) for the year ended 31 December 2024.
Aviva-bound DLG swings back to operating profit but customer count falls
Direct Line Group has reported an operating profit of £205m for 2024, more than reversing a £189.9m loss the year before.
Aviva gives e-trade brokers commission flex up to 35%
Aviva has written to brokers that use its own e-trading platform Fast Trade – as well as Acturis E-Trade – telling them they can set their own commission rates within set parameters, Insurance Age has learned.
Markel appoints Nicola Cunliffe to drive broker trading
Markel has named Nicola Cunliffe as head of trading in the UK, with responsibility for brokers’ experience when dealing with the insurer.
Flood Re names Perry Thomas as CEO
Flood Re has appointed Perry Thomas as CEO succeeding Stuart Logue, who has been leading the organisation on an interim basis since last August.
Meet the MGA: Carrow Insurance
Looking to mend the disconnect between MGAs and carriers to get back to the ‘win-win situation’ where consistency and partnerships are a focus, Carrow Insurance will only write in product areas it has deep-seated expertise, CEO Ronan Conboy tells Jonathan Swift.