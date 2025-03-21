Insurance Age

Ecclesiastical delivers major COR improvement with sub 80% in UK and Ireland

Mark Hews
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ecclesiastical Insurance improved its combined operating significantly in the UK and Ireland last year as underwriting profits more than doubled.

The COR moved from 92.1% in 2023 to 77.4% in 2024.

Underwriting profits in the region soared by £37.2m year-on-year reaching £53.6m which the insurer said had been driven by an unusually benign year for weather claims, no large losses and higher associated profit commission.

I want to say a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to everyone who has helped us reach this incredible milestone.

In 2023 it had been hit by its largest ever UK loss due to the fire at St Mark’s Church in London, as well as claims from

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: