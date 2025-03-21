Ecclesiastical delivers major COR improvement with sub 80% in UK and Ireland

Ecclesiastical Insurance improved its combined operating significantly in the UK and Ireland last year as underwriting profits more than doubled.

The COR moved from 92.1% in 2023 to 77.4% in 2024.

Underwriting profits in the region soared by £37.2m year-on-year reaching £53.6m which the insurer said had been driven by an unusually benign year for weather claims, no large losses and higher associated profit commission.

In 2023 it had been hit by its largest ever UK loss due to the fire at St Mark’s Church in London, as well as claims from