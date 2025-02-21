QBE hails “excellent” International COR of 88.7%
QBE International grew gross written premium by 11% to $9.84bn (£7.78bn) last year as the combined operating ratio improved.
The division spans UK and European commercial insurance, QBE’s Lloyd’s franchise, reinsurance business (QBE Re), and its Asian operations.
The insurer did not reveal a breakdown of UK figures.
However, if flagged the GWP growth in 2024 was “driven by targeted organic growth, and comparable momentum across International Markets, QBE Re and UK insurance”.Service
Last May, Chris Wallace, QBE Insurance’s executive director for the UK, told Insurance Age the business was reaping the benefits of focusing
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
RSA testing “the art of the possible” on turnaround times
RSA is piloting how quickly it can turn around “fairly straightforward risks” in its national trading centre in Manchester, commercial managing director Sonya Bryson told Insurance Age.
Seven kilometre high pile – FCA moves to clarify email deletion plans
The Financial Conduct Authority has acknowledged it hit the headlines last week with criticism of its plans to delete emails held in staff inboxes after a year, and has sought to explain what it is doing and why.
Prestige becomes preferred non-standard household partner for Ardonagh Advisory
Specialist managing general agent Prestige Underwriting has entered a strategic partnership with Ardonagh Advisory.
Broker buys firm with Airbnb, Sainsbury’s and John Lewis partnerships
Tedaisy, the pet insurance broker, has acquired dog health and activity app Perro, aiming to combine the latest technology with insurance solutions.
People Moves: 17 – 21 February 2025
Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Broking Success: Personable service
David Walton, senior director of commercial specialist broker Bromwall, is aiming to double turnover in five years, as the business looks to remain independent offering personable service.
Hiscox UK adds Walker from Marsh as broker development director
Hiscox UK has appointed Stewart Walker as broker development director, a newly created role at the insurer.
FCA within a whisker of green sweep on authorisations
The Financial Conduct Authority delivered a top rating of ‘green’ across 16 authorisation metrics with only one ranked as ‘amber’ and none in the red zone during October to December last year.