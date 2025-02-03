Ecclesiastical crackdown uncovers more than £4m in fraud

Ecclesiastical uncovered more than £4m in fraudulent claims last year, almost £1m more than in 2023, in an ongoing crackdown.

The specialist insurer confirmed it saw a 37% increase in the value of fraudulent property claims to £2.6m and a 17% increase in fraudulent casualty claims in 2024 to £1.7m.

It highlighted the savings came through “in-depth investigation and, where necessary legal proceedings”.

Insurance fraud is a crime that continues to cost insurance companies, and ultimately customers, billions of pounds each year.Jeremy Trott, claims director at Ecclesiastical Insurance

The insurer listed its claims team