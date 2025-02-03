Insurance Age

Ecclesiastical crackdown uncovers more than £4m in fraud

surveillance
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Ecclesiastical uncovered more than £4m in fraudulent claims last year, almost £1m more than in 2023, in an ongoing crackdown.

The specialist insurer confirmed it saw a 37% increase in the value of fraudulent property claims to £2.6m and a 17% increase in fraudulent casualty claims in 2024 to £1.7m.

It highlighted the savings came through “in-depth investigation and, where necessary legal proceedings”.

Insurance fraud is a crime that continues to cost insurance companies, and ultimately customers, billions of pounds each year.Jeremy Trott, claims director at Ecclesiastical Insurance

The insurer listed its claims team

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Miller signs up to buy AHJ

Miller has struck a deal to buy UK headquartered Alwen Hough Johnson, a reinsurance broker that also places business in a number of niche insurance lines.

David Enoch retires from NIG and RSA

David Enoch, distribution and proposition director at RSA, is retiring after five years at the insurer and NIG during his 40 years in the financial services industry.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: