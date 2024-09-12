Peach Pi partners with Starpeak on micro/SME insurance

Starpeak, the specialist digital distributor of insurance to niche online markets, has partnered with commercial insurer Peach Pi to co-create products designed specifically for the micro and SME market.

Launched in 2020 as a trading style of NPA Insurance, Peach Pi initially focused on the health and wellness sector and allied professions but is now broadening its footprint to service the wider micro and SME sector.

It teamed up with specialist broker Practice Cover in June to build a bespoke scheme to meet the specific protection requirements of surgery clients.

Peach Pi CEO Russell White confirmed to Insurance Age in October 2023 the business was aiming to double the number of niche schemes and