Brokerbility adds Cass-Stephens Insurances as member
Gloucester-based Cass-Stephens Insurances has joined Brokerbility, switching across from Bravo Networks.
Established in 1966, commercial broker Cass-Stephens serves clients in the South West and beyond. The chartered firm has 25 staff.
The move follows on from Apollo Insurance Brokers also joining Brokerbility from Bravo Networks in January.Remit
Clear Group bought Brokerbility in 2020. John Dunn, who has been managing director of Brokerbility since 2022, was handed a new broader remit last November as part of the parent's efforts to grow its schemes business.
More on Insight
Law firm warns brokers clock is ticking for Covid-19 BI claims
Fenchurch Law has warned brokers to make sure clients file any Covid-19 business interruption claims now, before they are time-barred.
Matt Williams named UK and Ireland CEO at Allianz Trade
Matt Williams, currently regional credit director for Allianz Trade in Northern Europe, is moving to be CEO in the UK and Ireland succeeding Sarah Murrow.
Deal-linked Esure swings back to profit
Motor and home insurer Esure, previously touted as takeover target for Ageas, Allianz and Aviva, moved back into the black in 2024 with a £57.7m post tax profit reversing a loss of £60.1m the year before.
HDI takes Breese from Arch as cyber leader
HDI Global UK and Ireland has recruited Marcus Breese as head of cyber underwriting, joining from Arch Insurance International.
Arron Banks slams Green ‘wokery’ and ‘finished’ Tories as he announces mayoral tilt
Somerset Bridge and Brightside founder Arron Banks has been confirmed as the Reform UK party mayoral candidate for the West of England.
Brunel Insurance Brokers in North Devon broker deal
Brunel Insurance Brokers has snapped up the renewal rights of John Walker Insurance.
MGA adds Hiscox to non-standard property panel
NBS Underwriting has added A-rated capacity from Hiscox to its non-standard household product panel.
Confidence on growth stays stable as regulation remains to the fore
Around nine in ten leaders continue to feel upbeat about growth prospects for the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest findings in the KPMG UK Financial Services Sentiment survey.