Brokerbility adds Cass-Stephens Insurances as member

Gloucester-based Cass-Stephens Insurances has joined Brokerbility, switching across from Bravo Networks.

Established in 1966, commercial broker Cass-Stephens serves clients in the South West and beyond. The chartered firm has 25 staff.

The move follows on from Apollo Insurance Brokers also joining Brokerbility from Bravo Networks in January.

Remit

Clear Group bought Brokerbility in 2020. John Dunn, who has been managing director of Brokerbility since 2022, was handed a new broader remit last November as part of the parent’s efforts to grow its schemes business.

RelatedBrokerbility adds Apollo Insurance