Matt Williams named UK and Ireland CEO at Allianz Trade

Matt Williams, currently regional credit director for Allianz Trade in Northern Europe, is moving to be CEO in the UK and Ireland succeeding Sarah Murrow.

Murrow, who has been in the post since 2021, has been named CEO of Allianz Trade in Americas.

Both switches at the trade credit insurer are due to take place on 1 July.

Decades

Williams, pictured, has been with Allianz Trade for two decades.

He began