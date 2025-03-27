Insurance Age

Ardonagh posts 8% organic growth for 2024


The Ardonagh Group has declared a 24% rise in reported income to $1.98bn (£1.53bn) in 2024, a year it completed 68 acquisitions around the world.

The consolidator confirmed organic growth came in at 8% as adjusted Ebitda on a like-for-like basis after acquisitions and disposals jumped 31% year-on-year to $683.4m.

During 2024 the business completed its largest ever purchase snapping up Australian-headquartered PSC Insurance Group for A$2.3bn (£1.21bn), which also brought in PSC’s UK retail offering.

Our established P&C platforms are well positioned for continued organic growth, and our Specialty business is reaping the benefits of new hires

Allianz Commercial appoints CUO and CTO

Allianz UK has appointed Adam Lloyd from Allianz Australia as chief underwriting officer in Allianz Commercial and promoted Claire Buck to the newly created role of chief technical officer for the division.

Experts hail proportionate regulation in FCA five-year strategy

The Financial Conduct Authority’s strategic plan for 2025-2030 is “expansive and broad”, but the initial impression is positive, “particularly on the noises the FCA has made around proportionate regulation”, according to Jill Hambley, managing director at Insurance Compliance Services.

