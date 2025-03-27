Ardonagh posts 8% organic growth for 2024

The Ardonagh Group has declared a 24% rise in reported income to $1.98bn (£1.53bn) in 2024, a year it completed 68 acquisitions around the world.

The consolidator confirmed organic growth came in at 8% as adjusted Ebitda on a like-for-like basis after acquisitions and disposals jumped 31% year-on-year to $683.4m.

During 2024 the business completed its largest ever purchase snapping up Australian-headquartered PSC Insurance Group for A$2.3bn (£1.21bn), which also brought in PSC’s UK retail offering.

Our established P&C platforms are well positioned for continued organic growth, and our Specialty business is reaping the benefits of new hires