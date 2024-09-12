Biba calls for IPT cut in Autumn Budget
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has urged the government to cut the headline rate of insurance premium tax from 12% to 10% in the Autumn Budget on 30 October.
Biba previously encouraged the government to lower the standard rate from 12% to 10% in the Spring Budget, but it remained unchanged.
Concerns have been raised that in its first Budget since being elected in July, the Labour government could in fact be eyeing up a hike in IPT.
In its submission to the Treasury ahead of the Autumn Budget, Biba also proposed an exemption from IPT on the insurance of multi-occupancy residential buildings which still require or are undergoing cladding remediation.
In
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Markel raids Axa again as it builds out its senior regional UK broker team
Markel has appointed Charlotte Harrison to the role of head of UK regional broker development.
Gallagher renews Premiership Rugby sponsorship for three more years
Gallagher and Premiership Rugby have announced a multi-year renewal that will see the partnership extend to a decade together at the end of 2028.
Applied Net 24: Commercial lines panel main UK market challenge for software house
Taylor Rhodes, CEO of Applied Systems, claimed the challenge in the UK market is the commercial lines panel from insurers and getting them to broaden their panel placement.
Six-year low, but 76% of UK properties still underinsured
The percentage of UK buildings underinsured has dropped to 76%, which while a six-year low is still “unacceptably high”, according to specialists.
Cinven buys half of Policy Expert
Private equity house Cinven has signed up to buy 50% of Policy Expert from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
Applied Net 24: Applied eyes opportunities for automation
Applied Systems sees opportunities for automation and data use, as its clients number one ask is for more operational efficiencies, chief product officer Anupam Gupta told journalists at Applied Net 24.
Broker Expo 2024 Countdown: Nick Hobbs, chief distribution officer, Allianz Commercial
As we count down to Insurance Age’s Broker Week, we asked our Broker Expo speakers to share some insights into the event, market issues and who are the most heavy metal people in insurance. Today, we focus on Nick Hobbs, chief distribution officer at Allianz Commercial.
Markel launches FintechRisk+ policy
Markel has launched FintechRisk+ in its second insurance policy development of the week.