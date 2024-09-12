Biba calls for IPT cut in Autumn Budget

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has urged the government to cut the headline rate of insurance premium tax from 12% to 10% in the Autumn Budget on 30 October.

Biba previously encouraged the government to lower the standard rate from 12% to 10% in the Spring Budget, but it remained unchanged.

Concerns have been raised that in its first Budget since being elected in July, the Labour government could in fact be eyeing up a hike in IPT.

In its submission to the Treasury ahead of the Autumn Budget, Biba also proposed an exemption from IPT on the insurance of multi-occupancy residential buildings which still require or are undergoing cladding remediation.

