Biba makes manifesto commitments on tackling evolving risk of flood

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has made specific commitments on the “significant and growing risk” for both personal and commercial customers from flooding, as it unveiled its 2025 manifesto.

The trade body aims to support householders seeking access to flood insurance through the Flood Insurance Directory. The directory was launched in 2022 in conjunction with the Association of British Insurers and Flood Re to help customers access flood cover.

Biba confirmed it is looking to work with Flood Re and insurers to raise awareness of the Build Back Better proposition within home insurance policies. It has also committed to help SMEs to understand and engage with their flood risks and