Biba service tops 40,000 at five-year signposting anniversary
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s signposting service has received 41,330 enquiries from people with pre-existing medical conditions and disabilities seeking protection insurance, the trade body has confirmed.
The total has been delivered since an industry signposting agreement was signed in January 2020. The agreement was renewed in 2023 for a further three years.
The voluntary agreement requires providers to explain to an intermediary why cover isn’t available for their client in any particular case.
Whether customers apply directly to an insurer or use an insurance broker, if they cannot be offered insurance because of their medical condition or disability, they should be signposted towards a firm
More on Insight
Rawlinson promoted as Donaldson exits Markerstudy for Ardonagh
Markerstudy Distribution CEO Ian Donaldson has left to rejoin Ardonagh with Emma Rawlinson promoted as his successor, eight months after the £1.2bn personal lines acquisition completed.
Ardonagh Advisory to be renamed Everywhen with Towergate brand set to exit
Ardonagh Advisory will change its name to Everywhen this year, Insurance Age can reveal, with client facing brands including Towergate set to switch in a second phase moving into 2026.
Pen boosts capacity with QBE in £420m deal package
Pen Underwriting has extended its partnership with QBE in the UK and Ireland, renewing capacity for public authority risks as well as the hazardous goods and environmental industries.
Flood Re targets Scotland in resilience drive
Flood Re is targeting Scotland, promoting property-level flood resilience and aiming to help communities better prepare for future flooding events.
New Ripe CEO eyes up deals and four product launches in 2025
“The challenge that I’ve taken on, and I’ve mapped out, is both organic growth maintained in double digits and a healthy amount of growth coming through new products,” Ripe CEO Alan Thomas has told Insurance Age.
Broking Success: Growing regional presence
Financial Affairs CEO Laurence O’Connor looks to grow the business ten fold three years ahead of schedule, after making four acquisitions in 18 months.
ARMD secures five-year Accelerant capacity
ARMD, a managing general agent for tradespeople, has entered a five-year capacity agreement with Accelerant’s Risk Exchange.
Organ plans to triple Jensten’s GWP over 3–4 years as refinancing gathers pace
Rob Organ, CEO of Jensten Group, is targeting £1.5bn in gross written premium within three to four years, more than triple what it has now, with a refinancing on the horizon.