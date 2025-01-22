Insurance Age

Biba service tops 40,000 at five-year signposting anniversary

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association’s signposting service has received 41,330 enquiries from people with pre-existing medical conditions and disabilities seeking protection insurance, the trade body has confirmed.

The total has been delivered since an industry signposting agreement was signed in January 2020. The agreement was renewed in 2023 for a further three years.

The voluntary agreement requires providers to explain to an intermediary why cover isn’t available for their client in any particular case.

Whether customers apply directly to an insurer or use an insurance broker, if they cannot be offered insurance because of their medical condition or disability, they should be signposted towards a firm

