Manifesto 2025: A ‘golden opportunity’, says Biba

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has unveiled its 2025 Manifesto, titled ‘Partnering to deliver value’, labelling the year as a golden opportunity on regulation.

The Manifesto, formally launched in the Houses of Parliament today, sets out the importance of collaboration to achieve the government’s growth mission and address the challenges faced by insurance brokers and customers.

Within the Manifesto, Biba lists a six-point plan to achieve a more proportionate regulatory environment.

The plan calls for the removal of unnecessary Financial Conduct Authority rules now the Consumer Duty is in place. The FCA launched a review last July which it claimed could