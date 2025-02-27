Insurance Age

Biba renews 20-year-old membership agreement

Graeme Trudgill, executive director, Biba
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has renewed its agreement with Premium Credit to provide a premium finance facility to its members.

This premium finance option has been available to Biba brokers for over 20 years and covers both personal and commercial products.

Among recent enhancements is a digital solution that can integrate finance within the broker customer journey and a broker portal, with the aim of easing administration and ensuring a compliant offer to customers.

We provide this facility to our partners with unparalleled support through our extensive market knowledge, cutting-edge technology, and CPD-accredited

