Acturis continues personal lines push with Covéa

Acturis has partnered with Covéa to make the insurer’s Home IHP product available on its platform, adding to the previously rolled out motor offering.

According to the technology specialists, the move strengthens its personal lines panel, bringing more choice to brokers.

The Home insurer-hosted-pricing product offers more sophisticated pricing and enhanced speed to market, Acturis detailed, claiming it ensured “brokers benefit from the most accurate and up-to-date rates”.

