Acturis continues personal lines push with Covéa
Acturis has partnered with Covéa to make the insurer’s Home IHP product available on its platform, adding to the previously rolled out motor offering.
According to the technology specialists, the move strengthens its personal lines panel, bringing more choice to brokers.
The Home insurer-hosted-pricing product offers more sophisticated pricing and enhanced speed to market, Acturis detailed, claiming it ensured "brokers benefit from the most accurate and up-to-date rates".
Acturis recently posted a
SRG adds second acquisition to its MGA this year
Specialist Risk Group has agreed to buy Trilogy Underwriting, a specialist property and casualty managing general agent, to add to its MX underwriting pillar.
OneAdvent partners with Bridgehaven in capacity deal
OneAdvent has struck a deal with Bridghaven Specialty UK that will see the hybrid fronting insurer provide A-rated capacity to managing general agent Criterion to underwrite waste management and recycling risks.
Voyager Insurance Services sold to Caledon Group
Recently-formed investment group Caledon has bought travel and wedding insurance broker Voyager Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum.
Interview: Tim Smyth, Bspoke
Bspoke Group CEO Tim Smyth tells Insurance Age about reaching profitability and expanding with brokers through organic growth, hires and new products as well as acquisitions.
Clarke starts at WTW as president of risk and broking
WTW has confirmed the arrival of Lucy Clarke as president of risk and broking, with Adam Garrard taking on the new role of chairman of risk and broking.
Bexhill UK partners with Acturis on premium finance
Bexhill UK and Acturis have partnered in a full API integration of Bexhill’s premium finance system and Acturis’s insurance broking system.
Next deal on the horizon for Bspoke
Bspoke Group has “signed heads” on its next deal, with an announcement to come ‘in weeks’, CEO Tim Smyth has told Insurance Age.
CII adds SEIB CEO Middleton to board
The Chartered Insurance Institute has appointed Suzy Middleton, CEO of SEIB Insurance Brokers, to engagement board member of personal finance, along with two other selections.