Another double-digit jump for Polaris’s imarket takes premiums to £449m in 2024

The double-digit increase has followed the premium total growing 21% in 2023 to £394m. Before this it rose by 15% year-on-year to £322m in 2022.

The latest figures showed the number of policies traded on imarket ticked up by 3% to 546,449.

The industry-owned organisation (see box) listed that mini fleet saw GWP growth of 34% to £84.5m and property owners, which makes up nearly half of the GWP in imarket grew by 18% to £219.5m.

ConnectHours

Polaris reported that its Electronic Trading Practice Groups