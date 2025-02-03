SSP Broker adds 10 insurer schemes in 2024 with 10 more planned this year

Managing director Martyn Mathews has targeted adding 10 insurer schemes onto SSP Broker this year, matching the achievement last year.

“We’ve now bought 10 schemes on over the last 12 months. Some recognisable brands, Covéa, Aviva and LV, just to just to name a few,” Mathews, pictured, told Insurance Age.

He added that 10 this year would allow SSP’s brokers to have a broader selection of products, enabling consumer choice.

It’s just about creating that choice for our customers across all the things that I talked about. Make sure we deliver new product functionality, investing in some digital services.

“I always term it as brokers