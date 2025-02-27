Insurance Age

Aviva scores double-digit UK profit and volume growth in 2024

Amanda Blanc, Aviva group CEO
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Aviva has posted 16% UK gross written premium growth in 2024, as its combined operating ratio improved to 94.9%.

The £7.2bn of premium was up from £6.19bn in 2023.

The figures for last year showed a 22% hike in personal lines to £3.6bn as commercial rose 12% to also hit £3.6bn.

The insurer noted that personal lines was driven by both policy count increases and higher average premiums detailing it had continued to invest in customer propositions, pricing and claims management.

There is so much untapped potential for Aviva to go after and I have real confidence in our ability to unlock this.

In commercial Aviva

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: