Aviva scores double-digit UK profit and volume growth in 2024

Aviva has posted 16% UK gross written premium growth in 2024, as its combined operating ratio improved to 94.9%.

The £7.2bn of premium was up from £6.19bn in 2023.

The figures for last year showed a 22% hike in personal lines to £3.6bn as commercial rose 12% to also hit £3.6bn.

The insurer noted that personal lines was driven by both policy count increases and higher average premiums detailing it had continued to invest in customer propositions, pricing and claims management.

There is so much untapped potential for Aviva to go after and I have real confidence in our ability to unlock this.

In commercial Aviva