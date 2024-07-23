Insurance Age

OneAdvent partners with Bridgehaven in capacity deal

OneAdvent has struck a deal with Bridghaven Specialty UK that will see the hybrid fronting insurer provide A-rated capacity to managing general agent Criterion to underwrite waste management and recycling risks.

The partnership is the first with Bridgehaven for OneAdvent’s platform of MGAs.

Bridgehaven launched in July 2023, claiming it was the UK’s first risk-taking fronting insurer in commercial and specialty lines. A month later it secured an A-rating from AM Best.

In January, the hybrid fronting insurer made its first move, teaming up with MGA Avid Insurance on property excess of loss insurance solutions for registered providers of social housing. Later that month it backed MGA Alchemy’s launch into

