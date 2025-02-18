MGA brings together five businesses under one brand
Dual Group has rebranded a collection of its UK MGA businesses under a single identity.
Dual Oliva, Dual Aqua, Dual Asset, Dual Galileo and Dual M&A will now be known simply as Dual UK.
A number of other Dual businesses, including KGM, Magenta, David Ashby and the recently acquired IPP, will continue to operate under their current brands as part of Dual UK.Enhanced experience
In a statement Dual Group, which controls £2.8bn GWP across 21 countries, said: “By unifying its brand, Dual aims to enhance the experience for all of its partners and clients and simplify access to expanding
