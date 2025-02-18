MGA brings together five businesses under one brand

Dual Group has rebranded a collection of its UK MGA businesses under a single identity.

Dual Oliva, Dual Aqua, Dual Asset, Dual Galileo and Dual M&A will now be known simply as Dual UK.

A number of other Dual businesses, including KGM, Magenta, David Ashby and the recently acquired IPP, will continue to operate under their current brands as part of Dual UK.

Enhanced experience

In a statement Dual Group, which controls £2.8bn GWP across 21 countries, said: “By unifying its brand, Dual aims to enhance the experience for all of its partners and clients and simplify access to expanding