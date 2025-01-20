PIB enters another country with latest European buy

PIB Group has entered the Portuguese market, its 11th territory, through the acquisition of Vitorinos Group, a broker with business volume of €80m (£67.8m) in managed premiums.

Vitorinos Group comprises seven companies: Vitorinos Seguros, Linha Medieval, Beneseg, Miranseguros, Afirma Mediação Seguros, APR Esteves, and Prémio Total. The group operates throughout Portugal with 16 offices, more than 120 employees, and a portfolio of over 150,000 clients.

Mauricio Oliveira, currently general manager of Vitorinos Group, will assume the role of general manager of PIB Group Iberia in Portugal. Hugo Vitorino, former company owner, will take on the role of chief operating