Insurance Age

PIB enters another country with latest European buy

Deal
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

PIB Group has entered the Portuguese market, its 11th territory, through the acquisition of Vitorinos Group, a broker with business volume of €80m (£67.8m) in managed premiums.

Vitorinos Group comprises seven companies: Vitorinos Seguros, Linha Medieval, Beneseg, Miranseguros, Afirma Mediação Seguros, APR Esteves, and Prémio Total. The group operates throughout Portugal with 16 offices, more than 120 employees, and a portfolio of over 150,000 clients.

Mauricio Oliveira, currently general manager of Vitorinos Group, will assume the role of general manager of PIB Group Iberia in Portugal. Hugo Vitorino, former company owner, will take on the role of chief operating

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Broker

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: