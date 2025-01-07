Organic growth and deals boost Bspoke to over £13m turnover

Bspoke achieved organic income growth of over 30% on established business in the year ended 30 March 2024, chief commercial officer Ryan Gill has confirmed to Insurance Age as turnover topped £13m.

The CCO noted the growth figure allowed for “strategic realignment of certain portfolios”. He added that the top- and bottom-line growth on a like-for-like basis came through “disciplined execution” of Bspoke’s strategy.

RelatedBspoke Group strikes first acquisition after rebrand BSpoke completes ‘game changer’ of a deal Clear buys One Commercial Specialty from Bspoke

This included focusing “on the development and profitable growth of key existing and new trading partner relationships, launch of