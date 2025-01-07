Organic growth and deals boost Bspoke to over £13m turnover
Bspoke achieved organic income growth of over 30% on established business in the year ended 30 March 2024, chief commercial officer Ryan Gill has confirmed to Insurance Age as turnover topped £13m.
The CCO noted the growth figure allowed for "strategic realignment of certain portfolios". He added that the top- and bottom-line growth on a like-for-like basis came through "disciplined execution" of Bspoke's strategy.
This included focusing “on the development and profitable growth of key existing and new trading partner relationships, launch of
More on Insight
Ex-Axa COO Vasudeva returns to Hiscox
Hiscox has named Shali Vasudeva as group chief operations and technology officer, returning to the insurer after leaving for Axa in 2019.
Analysis: As we enter 2025 let’s ask one big question: ‘What will Marsh do next?’
Gallagher, Aon, Ardonagh and Howden have all had a busy 12 months in terms of consolidating their positions within the UK’s top five insurance brokers table. Their fellow intermediary powerhouse Marsh, however, has been comparatively quiet. Jonathan Swift considers whether this is likely to change any time soon.
Young broker looks to grow skills on Aviva’s Rising Stars programme
Aviva Rising Stars participant Poppy Keys, commercial broker executive at ABA Insurance Commercial, confirms she is already seeing changes to her role thanks to the programme.
Caravan Guard profits and turnover grow for 2024
Halifax-based Caravan Guard has reported a 9.9% increase in profits before tax to £3.99m for the year ended 31 March 2024.
Iprism broadens capacity deal with Zurich
Managing general agent Iprism has signed a multi-year deal with Zurich bringing in capacity for its property owners and commercial combined products.
SRG details acquisition spend in run-up to PE deal
Specialist Risk Investments, bought by Warburg Pincus and Temasek last year, spent over £65m on deals in 2023 and has detailed subsequent outlays.
Intellectus and Consultus join forces
Intellectus Insurance Brokers has entered into a strategic partnership with Consultus Insurance Brokers.
Blog: What’s in store for 2025
With 2025 already here, Rosie Simms looks at key themes that will run through the year and why it is important to stay ahead on acquisitions, AI and regulation.