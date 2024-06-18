Rokstone launches in sports personal accident with Amato hire

Managing general agent Rokstone has expanded with a global sports accident portfolio, hiring Graham Amato as underwriter for the launch.

The MGA, part of Aventum Group, promised “tailored solutions” for high-net-worth sports professionals.

Backed by A-rated capacity, the offering will include Lloyd’s-approved wordings for a range of sports such as motorsport, golf, tennis, football and others.

The firm committed that policies would cover four key risks of accidental death, permanent total disablement, temporary total disablement, and medical expenses and repatriation.

According to Rokstone, it will deliver some of the highest levels