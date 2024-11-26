PE-backed US consolidator buys London-based MGA
Landmark Underwriting has been acquired by Bishop Street Underwriters, a US-based MGA consolidator and incubator backed by RedBird Capital Partners.
Founded in 2017, Landmark Underwriting began trading after purchasing specialist MGA, Greenwich Underwriting, and has a portfolio that includes professional indemnity, directors and officers, general liability and marine.
It entered the property market last year having secured a property binding authority with AmTrust International for excess insurance and reinsurance business.
We are excited to partner with the Landmark team as Bishop Street continues to execute on our growth strategy.
In 2022
