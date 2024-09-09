Meet the MGA: Criterion

Looking to challenge the status quo when it comes to insuring waste and recycling businesses, underwriting director Stuart Kinsella explains why having no referral parameters and deep expertise in the sector means Criterion is well positioned to make its mark - and expand into other markets.

Stuart, what was the thinking behind the formation of Criterion and what was behind your decision to go it alone after years in corporate life?

Having been in this class of business for a decade, I recognised the need to challenge the status quo of how waste and recycling business was underwritten. Due to the complexities associated with the recycling business, many MGAs are handcuffed with referral triggers and limited authority based on various sub-trades meaning the quoting process becomes