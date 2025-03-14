Meet the MGA: Elmlake Underwriting

A seasoned professional indemnity underwriter, Darren Galloway, managing director of new MGA Elmlake Underwriting, explains how it plans to fuse both traditional and modern approaches to offer a one-stop shop for brokers and their clients.

Darren, what attracted you to start up your own MGA?

It was a frustration on my part about the market and the areas I was underwriting, in that I didn’t feel I had the tools to move forward and do what I wanted to do.

As an underwriter you need to have a balanced book and write larger and heavier risks at one end, the more complex; and some more straightforward ones at the other – which always tended to be profitable.

But a lot of that smaller business is now done online, through portals and on