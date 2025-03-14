Q&A: Christy Chisholm, group sales and marketing director at Clear Group

With 100 days in the role after joining Clear Group from Premium Credit, group sales and marketing director Christy Chisholm reflects on the initial challenges, successes and her work with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association promoting insurance as a career in Tower Hamlets schools.

Having worked with Clear as a client, has being an employee of the broker gone as expected? And what has been the most [pleasant] surprise?

Previously, when Clear was a client, I worked alongside the UK retail business and more specifically the insurance business.

Since joining, however, I have been amazed at the breadth and depth of our client offering. Our group expertise spans from UK retail and Brokerbility to London Markets, MGAs, Ireland and Europe.

Within the UK retail business, we have