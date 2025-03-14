Insurance Age

Q&A: Christy Chisholm, group sales and marketing director at Clear Group

Christy Chisholm
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 3 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

With 100 days in the role after joining Clear Group from Premium Credit, group sales and marketing director Christy Chisholm reflects on the initial challenges, successes and her work with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association promoting insurance as a career in Tower Hamlets schools.

Having worked with Clear as a client, has being an employee of the broker gone as expected? And what has been the most [pleasant] surprise?

Previously, when Clear was a client, I worked alongside the UK retail business and more specifically the insurance business.

Since joining, however, I have been amazed at the breadth and depth of our client offering. Our group expertise spans from UK retail and Brokerbility to London Markets, MGAs, Ireland and Europe.

Within the UK retail business, we have

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Broker

FCA cancels broker’s permissions

The Financial Conduct Authority has cancelled the ability of George Baker (Insurance Brokers) to carry out any regulated activities, with immediate effect.

FCA u-turns on enforcement transparency proposals

The Financial Conduct Authority is not going ahead with changes to announcing enforcement investigations, proposals that were labelled ‘name and shame’ and led to a huge outcry across the financial services market.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: