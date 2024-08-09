Meet the MGA: Altea

Carly Matson, CEO of Altea Insurance, outlines how her MGA is helping healthcare professionals and organisations fulfil their insurance requirements against a backdrop of hard rates and frustrations around regulation/licensing.

Carly, what was the thinking behind the formation of Altea Insurance; and why did you turn your back on life in corporate insurance to start an MGA?

Quite simply, client demand for a tailored product and service.

For too long, healthcare professionals and service providers have lacked solutions tailored to their specific needs, with their only insurance options being offered by siloed teams, selling commoditised products at set prices.

It’s always been important to me to personalise client care