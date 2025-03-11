Insurance Age

MGA launches mid-market cyber product

Alex Jomaa Onda
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Cyber manging general agent Onda has launched Onda X, a new product that supports mid-market companies in the UK and France.

The offering builds on Onda’s previous entry into the SME market, and provides primary and excess coverage limits up to £5m for companies with annual revenues greater than £100m up to £1bn.

Onda X is underwritten by Everest, through Lloyd’s of London, which is rated A+ (Superior) positive outlook with AM Best, and AA- (Very strong) stable outlook with Standard & Poor’s.

The MGA added Onda X “is built to simplify the cyber insurance placement journey, whilst removing the requirement for technical

