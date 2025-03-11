MGA launches mid-market cyber product
Cyber manging general agent Onda has launched Onda X, a new product that supports mid-market companies in the UK and France.
The offering builds on Onda’s previous entry into the SME market, and provides primary and excess coverage limits up to £5m for companies with annual revenues greater than £100m up to £1bn.
Onda X is underwritten by Everest, through Lloyd’s of London, which is rated A+ (Superior) positive outlook with AM Best, and AA- (Very strong) stable outlook with Standard & Poor’s.
The MGA added Onda X “is built to simplify the cyber insurance placement journey, whilst removing the requirement for technical
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Direct Line shareholders sign off on Aviva takeover
Shareholders of Direct Line Group have given overwhelming backing to the Aviva takeover by voting in favour of the proposal at its annual general meeting.
Lloyd’s sets scene for full-year results as COR ticks up to 86.9%
Lloyd’s has unveiled a combined operating ratio of 86.9% for 2024, with gross written premium rising to £55.5bn, in a trading update ahead of its full results later this month.
The stats: Q4 2024 - Premium growth continues, but at a slower pace
The Acturis Commercial Broking Index reveals further premium increases at the end of the year, but experts predict the market is set for softening in 2025. Ida Axling reports.
People Moves: 3 – 7 March 2025
Keep up to date with the latest insurance industry personnel moves.
Aviva launches enhanced CCI offering, creating dedicated team
Aviva has made enhancements to its digital commercial combined insurance (CCI) proposition, in response to broker feedback that it can be challenging to place more complex risks online.
Admiral CEO warns of ‘uncertain’ 2025 after Ogden boosted UK profit
Admiral saw its UK profit rise by 64% to £977m in its 2024 results, with the insurance group attributing 17% to the change in the Ogden personal injury discount which improved to 0.5% last year.
Bolt-on deal sealed by Bspoke, with more to come, says Smyth
Bspoke has completed a bolt-on deal and has a “fair bit” of ongoing activity, group CEO Tim Smyth told Insurance Age.
Beazley posts record profit as premium tops $6bn
Beazley has reported insurance written premiums jumped 10% to $6.16bn (£4.84bn) for the year ended 31 December 2024.