Broking Success: Galloping forward with Harry Hall

Liz Hopper, managing director of equine specialist Harry Hall and CEO of the group holding company, aims to double gross written premiums in the next 24 months and broaden the product offer.

Harry Hall

Headcount: 33

Location: Bradford

Specialisms: Equine and rider insurance, equestrian and rider products

GWP: Around £3m this year

How and when was the broking arm of Harry Hall set up?

Harry Hall the business has been around since 1891.

We’ve been around for well over 100 years and we were always involved in making and designing riding attire.

We were selling that to trade retailers until in 2017 we decided to do a full pivot on the business model.

We’d done a lot of research prior, and one of