Broking Success: Personable service

David Walton, senior director of commercial specialist broker Bromwall, is aiming to double turnover in five years, as the business looks to remain independent offering personable service.

Bromwall

Office: Hatfield, Hertfordshire

Staff: 6

GWP: £2m

Specialisms: US liability, marine cargo, aviation liability, property owners, professional indemnity

How was the business set up?

The business was started back in 1973 by both my parents. My father [Roy Walton] worked in the aircraft industry, and when he came out of that he wanted to start his own business. He thought that the insurance industry was another risk based industry.

He used to design control systems for helicopters mainly, and that