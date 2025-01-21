Broking Success: Growing regional presence

Financial Affairs CEO Laurence O’Connor looks to grow the business ten fold three years ahead of schedule, after making four acquisitions in 18 months.

Financial Affairs

Offices: Burnley (head office), Leeds, Padiham, and Oswaldtwistle

Staff: 47

GWP: £13m

Specialisms: personal insurance, business insurance, personal financial planning and employee benefits

How was the firm set up?

My father was an accountant, working for quite a large corporation. He was getting frustrated with how his insurance was dealt with, so he decided to jump ship and set up his own practice.

We set up our first office in 1972, grew to four offices, and then shrunk it back down