Insurance Covid-Cast: Insurtech 100 special – 'Claims Focus' with Floodflash, Snapsheet and Tractable

In the 22nd episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a trio of start-ups featured in the Insurtech 100, all of which are focused on using the latest technology to make the claims experience smoother and more transparent using the likes of AI and parametrics.

Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss why Covid-19 has catapulted ‘virtual’ claims servicing into the mainstream; expansion, scaling up and wider acceptance; removing friction from the end-to-end journey using automation; and future plans, are:

Floodflash co-founder Adam Rimmer

Snapsheet president Jamie Yoder

Tractable co-founder and president Adrien Cohen

