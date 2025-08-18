 Skip to main content
Ex-Das leadership duo return with new MGA Elevate Specialty

Mickey Attia
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

A pair of former Das bosses have launched a new consumer-focused full stack MGA.

Co-founders CEO Mickey Attia and COO Robin Stagg previously acted as the commercial director and head of customer of propositions respectively at Das UK at the time of the merger with Arag in July 2023, departing in 2024 to launch their new business.

Elevate Specialty is backed by Greenlight Re Innovations, a division of Greenlight Capital Re, giving it access to A-rated underwriting capacity from GRI.

The MGA has also partnered with OneAdvent for its operational, regulatory, and compliance

